FORECAST: Cloudy and cold with scattered snow showers

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Snow showers/snow squalls this afternoon/evening; lower visibility looks to be the main impact
  • Wind chills today in the 20s
  • Warming trend through mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be quite chilly, with highs in the 30s and low 40s. We’ll see scattered afternoon snow showers (and a few snow squalls). Reduced visibility will be the main impact of these snow showers. Some flurries will linger into tonight but will quickly exit the region by Tuesday morning. Clouds clear overnight allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s. A hard freeze is expected; take steps to protect sensitive plants.

Tuesday features highs in the low to mid-40s and much more sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures plummet into the teens and low 20s Tuesday night beneath clear skies. Another hard freeze is expected.

We’ll warm back up to normal levels Wednesday with the warmest day of next week looking to take place Thursday. Another front will move in Friday bringing rain and colder weather back into the region.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

