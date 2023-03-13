FORECAST: Morning snow showers give way to afternoon sun

WEATHER HEADLINES

Flurries/snow showers this morning; watch for slick spots

Very cold tonight with lows in the teens and low 20s

Warmer Wednesday & Thursday before rain returns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flurries and snow showers taper off by the afternoon before clouds begin to clear the region. Temperatures today max out in the 40s. Skies remain clear tonight as temperatures plummet into the teens and lower 20s. With a hard freeze likely, it’s important to protect sensitive vegetation. Tomorrow will be sunny and much warmer.

Highs climb back into the 50s by Wednesday afternoon. Clouds increase Wednesday night ahead of our next system. Lows fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s beneath the cloudy skies.

We’ll warm into the 60s on Thursday before another front moves in Friday bringing rain and colder weather back into the region.

