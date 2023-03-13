Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Scattered snow showers develop

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Snow showers/snow squalls this afternoon/evening; watch for slick spots
  • Very cold Tuesday Night with teens/20s for lows
  • Rapid warming Wednesday/Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cold afternoon ahead with scattered snow showers developing. Use caution and one or two of these could contain some heavier bursts. Temperatures will struggle through the 30s. More scattered snow showers/flurries will fly tonight, especially east of I-65. Use caution as a slick spot or two could develop with temperatures likely near or below freezing. The clouds may limit how cold we get overall but it’ll be cold enough!

We’ll start off with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday---even a few snow flurries around. Dry air will win out with increasing amounts of sunshine expected with a modest recovery in temperatures back into the 40s. Temperatures plummet into the teens and low 20s Tuesday night beneath clear skies. Another hard freeze is expected.

We’ll warm back up to normal levels Wednesday with the warmest day of next week looking to take place Thursday. Another front will move in Friday bringing rain and colder weather back into the region.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Monday, March 13, 2023

Most Read

The Clark Memorial Bridge (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Coroner identifies 21-year-old Indiana woman as Clark Memorial Bridge crash victim
New study links ‘keto-like’ diets with cardiovascular issues
Former University of Louisville standout and NBA center Felton Spencer died on Sunday at age 55.
Louisville legend Felton Spencer dies at 55
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska

Latest News

WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 3/13
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Monday, March 13, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 3/12
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 3/10