FORECAST: Scattered snow showers develop

WEATHER HEADLINES

Snow showers/snow squalls this afternoon/evening; watch for slick spots

Very cold Tuesday Night with teens/20s for lows

Rapid warming Wednesday/Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cold afternoon ahead with scattered snow showers developing. Use caution and one or two of these could contain some heavier bursts. Temperatures will struggle through the 30s. More scattered snow showers/flurries will fly tonight, especially east of I-65. Use caution as a slick spot or two could develop with temperatures likely near or below freezing. The clouds may limit how cold we get overall but it’ll be cold enough!

We’ll start off with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday---even a few snow flurries around. Dry air will win out with increasing amounts of sunshine expected with a modest recovery in temperatures back into the 40s. Temperatures plummet into the teens and low 20s Tuesday night beneath clear skies. Another hard freeze is expected.

We’ll warm back up to normal levels Wednesday with the warmest day of next week looking to take place Thursday. Another front will move in Friday bringing rain and colder weather back into the region.

