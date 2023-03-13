FORECAST: Scattered snow showers/flurries into the night

WEATHER HEADLINES

Isolated slick spots spots possible tonight

Hard freeze likely Tuesday night

Rain returns later Thursday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More scattered snow showers/flurries will fly Monday night, especially east of I-65. Use caution as a slick spot or two could develop with temperatures likely near or below freezing.

The clouds may limit how cold we get overall, but it’ll be cold enough!

We’ll start off with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday, even a few snow flurries around. Dry air will win out with increasing amounts of sunshine expected with a modest recovery in temperatures back into the 40s.

Temperatures plummet into the teens and low 20s Tuesday night beneath clear skies. Another hard freeze is expected. Mostly sunny and warmer with temperatures getting back on track for normal March high temperatures.

We will continue the warming trend into Thursday, however, it will be an overcast day with rain arriving not long after sunset. That rain will carry over into Friday as the wind picks up and colder weather returns once again for WAVE Country.

