FORECAST: Snow showers northeast of Louisville cause a few slick spots Tuesday morning

Main snow shower activity northeast of Louisville overnight

Hard freeze Wednesday morning, some of the coldest air since early February

Rain returns Thursday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow showers and flurries will continue at times overnight, especially northeast of Louisville.

A quick dusting or coating of snow is possible in this region, leading to a few slick spots Tuesday morning as temperatures fall below freezing.

Flurries will continue into early Tuesday morning, tapering off by the afternoon.

It’ll take some time to see the sun again, but it looks like we’ll get some peeks of it before sunset. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 40s.

Some of the coldest air we’ve had since early February will be in place Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will plummet into the 20s with even some teens possibly in outlying areas. Have tender vegetation that has sprouted? Cover it up!

Wednesday is a much-improved day with mainly sunny skies and highs surging back into the 50s by the afternoon hours.

Thursday sees highs back into the 60s, but it comes at a price.

A cold front moving in Thursday night will give us widespread rain and much cooler air just in time for the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, we’re looking for highs in the 40s with clouds and a flurry chance.

