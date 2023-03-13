Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

House passes bill to give tax break to bourbon industry

The Kentucky House has passed a bill that gives a tax break to the bourbon industry.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky House has passed a bill that gives a tax break to the bourbon industry.

House Bill 5 gradually lowers the property tax for distilleries from 2026 to 2039.

Opponents say it does away with revenue needed to fund everything from county sheriff’s offices to fire departments. Those in favor of this bill say it is needed to save jobs in an industry that is growing in Kentucky.

However, if they don’t halt this tax, some say bourbon jobs and infrastructure may not flow so freely throughout the state as it has in recent history.

“Kentucky remains and continues to be the dominant player in bourbon production,” said Andrew McNeill, The Bluegrass Institute. “It would be short-sighted, however, to base policy decisions on that fact.”

Several communities that get hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions, in tax revenue from the bourbon industry say that without it, the consequences will be catastrophic.

Anderson County’s sheriff says the tax accounts for more than $2 dollars to the community, and $70,000 goes to the sheriff.

Fire departments also gain from that revenue.

“We work right now at 10 cents per $100. You all know that that is in chapter 75. It has been that way for over 30 years. The cost of a fire truck has gone from a couple of hundred thousand dollars to, the last one I purchased was $2.9 million,” said Rick Bobo, Kentucky Firefighter’s Association.

The bill passed the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee 19 to 2 with three lawmakers passing. It then went to the full House and passed in a 59 to 40 vote.

House Bill 5 now goes to the Senate.

There are just five legislative days left in this year’s special session. Three this week and two at the end of the month. If this bill passes the full House, it still has to go through the Senate.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clark Memorial Bridge (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Coroner identifies 21-year-old Indiana woman as Clark Memorial Bridge crash victim
Agents prepare to dig behind home associated with a 2017 double homicide.
Police confirm dig on property at address related to 2017 murder and missing person
Joshua Young, 27, has been arrested multiple times since a high profile case where he was...
Joshua Young, man acquitted of murder, accused of hitting officer’s vehicle with stolen car
New study links ‘keto-like’ diets with cardiovascular issues
Former University of Louisville standout and NBA center Felton Spencer died on Sunday at age 55.
Louisville legend Felton Spencer dies at 55

Latest News

Norman Smith shows the tree from the Iroquois Golf Course that fell into his yard
Couple living next to Iroquois Golf Course want Metro to remove fallen tree
8 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs announces Derby favorite, upcoming job fair
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’
McConnell tripped and fell during an evening dinner following a reception for the Senate...
Ky. Sen. Mitch McConnell enters physical therapy after concussion
The union said less than a year after organizing for unionization, the tentative agreement was...
Heine Bros. union announces tentative agreement for labor contract