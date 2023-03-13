Lanes blocked after I-264 East crash between Manslick Road, Taylor Boulevard
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash on I-264 East between Manslick Road and Taylor Boulevard is causing traffic for Monday morning commuters in Louisville.
The left two lanes and left shoulder are currently blocked and there’s an estimated delay of about an hour, according to TRIMARC.
There’s currently no word on is this is an injury crash.
