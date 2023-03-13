Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lanes blocked after I-264 East crash between Manslick Road, Taylor Boulevard

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash on I-264 East between Manslick Road and Taylor Boulevard is causing traffic for Monday morning commuters in Louisville.

The left two lanes and left shoulder are currently blocked and there’s an estimated delay of about an hour, according to TRIMARC.

There’s currently no word on is this is an injury crash.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clark Memorial Bridge (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Coroner identifies 21-year-old Indiana woman as Clark Memorial Bridge crash victim
New study links ‘keto-like’ diets with cardiovascular issues
Former University of Louisville standout and NBA center Felton Spencer died on Sunday at age 55.
Louisville legend Felton Spencer dies at 55
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska

Latest News

Remembering Breonna Taylor three years after her death
Her death sparked protests in Louisville and became a rallying cry for racial justice across...
Remembering Breonna Taylor three years after her death
Man flown to UofL Hospital after shooting in Hardin County
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a man is in the hospital following a...
Man in hospital after shooting in Algonquin