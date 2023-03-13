Ky. Sen. Mitch McConnell enters physical therapy after concussion

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ky. Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has been discharged from the hospital and is entering physical therapy after tripping and falling at a hotel on Wednesday night.

According to David Popp, communications director for McConnell, the senator’s concussion recovery “is proceeding well.”

“At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home,” Popp said in a statement.

McConnell tripped and fell during an evening dinner following a reception for the Senate Leadership Fund at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC hotel.

A medical team said during treatment, it was discovered that McConnell also suffered a minor rib fracture and is also being treated for that injury.

“The Leader and Secretary Chao are deeply thankful for the skilled medical care, prayers, and kindness they have received,” Popp said.

McConnell previously suffered an injury after tripping and falling in his home in Kentucky back in 2019. He suffered a shoulder fracture in that incident that required surgery and several weeks of recovery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

