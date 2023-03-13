Man flown to UofL Hospital after shooting in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was flown to University of Louisville Hospital after he was shot in Hardin County.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a shooting happened in Cecilia on Hansborough Lane on Friday just before 11 p.m.

Deputies found a man shot in the leg and determined this was a domestic incident.

No charges have been filed.

