Man in hospital after shooting in Algonquin
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a man is in the hospital following a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday evening.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said LMPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Wilart Drive around 10 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot.
Officials said the man was transported to UofL Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.