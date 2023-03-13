Contact Troubleshooters
Man shot by Jeffersonville Police dies in hospital

OIS
OIS(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, an armed man was shot by Jeffersonville Police, and according to Indiana State Police, that man died Sunday evening.

ISP released the identity of the man as 44-year-old Robert William Atkins.

Investigators said Atkins reportedly shot a handgun in the air and pointed it toward officers before being shot.

Atkins was rushed to UofL Hospital, according to officials. He was initially in critical condition, but passed away from his injuries on Sunday afternoon.

ISP said this case is still under investigation and Atkins’ family has been notified.

