Morehead State will play in the NIT

MSU has earned an automatic berth to the National Invitation Tournament(Morehead State)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Eagles season is not done, drawing a tough 23-win Clemson team in the first round of the NIT.

Morehead State put together a solid season, wining 21 games and falling to the eventual Ohio Valley Conference champions in Southeast Missouri.

The Eagles will play their opening round game Wednesday, March 15, at 7:00 p.m. at Clemson.

Viewers will be able to watch on ESPN+.

Full bracket below:

NIT tournament bracket
NIT tournament bracket(NCAA)

