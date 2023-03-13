Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Pike County man arrested for part in human trafficking operation

(Photo courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, TN. (WYMT) - A two-day undercover operation led to 11 men being arrested on sexual charges in relation to minors.

This operation was conducted by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Bristol Police Department, the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, and the 2nd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

In a release, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the operation, which began on Thursday, March 9, aimed to address human trafficking in Northeast Tennessee.

Authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial cases, with a goal of identifying these individuals seeking to engage in these acts.

As a result of the operation, authorities arrested 11 men, with one of them being Paul Brandon Alley of Hellier, KY.

Alley was arrested on two counts of Solicitation of a Minor and two counts of Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor.

He currently has a $50,000 bond.

All 11 men were booked into the Sullivan County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clark Memorial Bridge (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Coroner identifies 21-year-old Indiana woman as Clark Memorial Bridge crash victim
New study links ‘keto-like’ diets with cardiovascular issues
Former University of Louisville standout and NBA center Felton Spencer died on Sunday at age 55.
Louisville legend Felton Spencer dies at 55
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska

Latest News

UofL Health announced a new location offering mammography breast cancer screenings that will...
UofL Health expands access to breast cancer screenings in Louisville
Exercise | We Should Talk About It
UPDATE: Scene cleared after I-264 East crash between Manslick Road, Taylor Boulevard
Remembering Breonna Taylor three years after her death