Police: 3 officers injured in fight with suspect at Ariz. coffee shop

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man faces several charges after police say three officers were injured during a fight to arrest him at a coffee shop.

Police say 21-year-old Tegan Williams sent three officers to the hospital in relation to the Sunday morning fight at a Dutch Bros. location in Mesa, Arizona. One of the officers requires surgery for his hand, which was allegedly broken during the struggle, KPHO reports.

Williams was arrested at the scene and faces various charges such as aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal damage and third-degree trespassing. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

Police responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a person, said to be Williams, disturbing a Dutch Bros. Williams left the area before officers arrived but returned to the service window at the restaurant while officers were speaking with staff.

When officers confronted Williams, he refused to leave, and one officer told him that he would deploy his Taser if Williams wouldn’t leave. He refused again, allegedly starting a six-minute fight with officers.

Documents say witnesses at the scene and body-worn footage show Williams grabbed and squeezed one officer’s hand so hard during the fight that it broke. He allegedly kicked another officer unconscious at the scene and bruised his nose. A third officer also had a hand injury that required an X-ray.

Court documents say Williams told officers he intentionally goes places to put himself in dangerous situations and that he speeds away whenever he’s pulled over while driving. He also told officers that he wished he’d taken the first officer hostage, put him into submission and taken his gun, court documents say.

Investigators later learned that Williams was recently arrested by Glendale Police on felony charges.

The Dutch Bros. location was closed for nearly three hours while the investigation took place.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.