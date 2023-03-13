Contact Troubleshooters
Police confirm dig on property at address related to 2017 murder and missing person

Agents prepare to dig behind home associated with a 2017 double homicide.
Agents prepare to dig behind home associated with a 2017 double homicide.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Sean Baute
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Police Department confirmed a investigative dig in the 100 block of Ottawa Avenue in the Beechmont neighborhood on Monday morning.

The Jeffersontown Police Department is being assisted by the FBI and LMPD.

A cadaver dog was at the scene with digging equipment and vehicles from the FBI Evidence Response team.

Police confirmed the dig is in relation to the murder of 27-year-old Teresa McCoy and disappearance of Austin Gamez.

Police have been at this address before.

Back in December 2017, McCoy was found shot to death inside an SUV parked at the Bessler Auto Parts salvage yard on Strawberry Lane.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Police believe Gamez is dead, though his body has yet to be found.

Throughout the investigation, charges were filed against two people, though they were eventually dropped.

Police confirmed the person who currently lives at the address where the dig is occurring is not involved.

