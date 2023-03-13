Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ronald McDonald House’s annual charity raffle offers rare, signed Pappy Van Winkle bourbon

Bourbon lovers in the Louisville-area once again have a chance to win a flight of five rare...
Bourbon lovers in the Louisville-area once again have a chance to win a flight of five rare Pappy Van Winkle bottles while supporting a good cause.(Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bourbon lovers in the Louisville-area once again have a chance to win a flight of five rare Pappy Van Winkle bottles while supporting a good cause.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana said tickets to the raffle are now live, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the non-profit organization.

The organization provides families whose children travel to Louisville for medical care with a place to stay.

This year’s raffle prize offers bottles signed by Julian Van Winkle III, the president of Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery, according to a release.

The flight includes one bottle each of Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year (2021); Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year (2021); Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year (2021); Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year (2021) and Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year (2021). The price of the five bottles has been appraised at more than $20,000.

“These five coveted bottles offered as a group directly support sick children and their families. It’s a win-win for everyone,” Hal Hedley, RMHCK CEO said in a release.

Since the raffle began in 2019, more than $1 million has been raised for the organization.

A total of 1,984 tickets will be sold to commemorate the year that Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana first opened its doors.

The flight will be raffled at 11 a.m. on May 3, the release states. The winner does not need to be present at the time of the raffle.

To purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clark Memorial Bridge (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Coroner identifies 21-year-old Indiana woman as Clark Memorial Bridge crash victim
New study links ‘keto-like’ diets with cardiovascular issues
Former University of Louisville standout and NBA center Felton Spencer died on Sunday at age 55.
Louisville legend Felton Spencer dies at 55
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska

Latest News

YMCA’s Safe Place Services is seeking volunteers to serve as mentors for at-risk youth and...
YMCA Y-Now program seeking volunteer mentors for at-risk youth
Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter’s signature celebrity chef dinner took place...
Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter hosts celebrity chefs for Pack the Sack 2023
Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year.
Fish fry season in Louisville has returned; here’s where to go
Guests will be able to spend the day at the Kentucky Center taking in the action of Thunder’s...
Experience Thunder over Louisville at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts