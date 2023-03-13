Ronald McDonald House’s annual charity raffle offers rare, signed Pappy Van Winkle bourbon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bourbon lovers in the Louisville-area once again have a chance to win a flight of five rare Pappy Van Winkle bottles while supporting a good cause.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana said tickets to the raffle are now live, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the non-profit organization.

The organization provides families whose children travel to Louisville for medical care with a place to stay.

This year’s raffle prize offers bottles signed by Julian Van Winkle III, the president of Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery, according to a release.

The flight includes one bottle each of Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year (2021); Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year (2021); Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year (2021); Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year (2021) and Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year (2021). The price of the five bottles has been appraised at more than $20,000.

“These five coveted bottles offered as a group directly support sick children and their families. It’s a win-win for everyone,” Hal Hedley, RMHCK CEO said in a release.

Since the raffle began in 2019, more than $1 million has been raised for the organization.

A total of 1,984 tickets will be sold to commemorate the year that Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana first opened its doors.

The flight will be raffled at 11 a.m. on May 3, the release states. The winner does not need to be present at the time of the raffle.

