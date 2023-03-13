Shepherdsville Police raising funds to memorialize fallen K-9 officer Dash

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shepherdsville police are looking to memorialize a fallen K-9 officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty one year ago.

Officials with the Shepherdsville Police Department are hosting a fundraiser on March 18 to help cover the cost of a memorial stone for K-9 Dash.

Dash was shot and killed while attempting to restrain a robbery suspect in Lebanon Junction on March 8, 2022.

The “Rolling for a Paws” event at the Paraquet Springs Convention Center in Shepherdsville is a Bunco tournament with a $20 entry fee.

Raffles and silent auctions will also be part of the event.

For more information on the fundraiser, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.