UofL Health expands access to breast cancer screenings in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health announced a new location offering mammography breast cancer screenings that will expand preventative exams across the region.

The health care provider announced UofL Health - Medical Center Northeast, located at 2401 Terra Crossing Blvd., offers advanced breast cancer screenings as part of a $710,000 investment in breast health for Louisville-area facilities.

It is the seventh location within UofL Health to offer mammography screening services, according to a release.

“The dedication from this organization to give our patients state of the art care never seizes to impress me,” John Walsh, CEO of UofL Health – Jewish Hospital said in a release. “This investment in 3D mammography at Medical Center Northeast represents our commitment to ensuring that the highest quality care is available to our patients in their own community, and adds to the already offered services through UofL Health – Brown Cancer Center multidisciplinary clinics.”

Patients who schedule an appointment at the location will have access to Genius 3D Mammography exams which offers advanced technology to early detect breast cancer, UofL Health said.

Appointments for mammograms at the location began in early March to serve residents of Middletown, Jeffersontown, Anchorage and Eastwood.

Other UofL Health locations offering mammography include:

UofL Health – Brown Cancer Center – Downtown

UofL Health – Mary & Elizabeth Hospital

UofL Health – Shelbyville Hospital

UofL Health – Medical Center East

UofL Health – Medical Center South

UofL Health – Brown Cancer Center – Mobile Screening Unit

To schedule an appointment, call UofL Health - Medical Center Northeast at (502) 210-4321.

