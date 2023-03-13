YMCA Y-Now program seeking volunteer mentors for at-risk youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - YMCA’s Safe Place Services is seeking volunteers to serve as mentors for at-risk youth and teenagers as part of its Y-Now program.

The Y-Now program is provided to children and teenagers who have an incarcerated parent and works to provide encouragement, support and stability that may not otherwise be provided, according to the YMCA.

YMCA said the program helps kids and teens examine their own lives, experiences and behaviors to identify what could prevent success and limit potential after a parent is incarcerated.

The deadline for mentor applications is March 23. Mentors must also go through a required training course on March 18 or schedule an individual training before a mentor retreat.

Interested mentors should contact Y-Now’s volunteer coordinator Mattie Eubank by email.

