Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Authorities: $87 million in cocaine, 2 bodies found on illegal submarine

Colombian authorities said they seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside...
Colombian authorities said they seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside an illegal submarine.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLOMBIA (CNN) - The Colombian Navy said it intercepted an illegal submarine ship that was transporting 2,643 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride.

According to a statement from authorities, the cocaine is valued at over $87 million.

The destination of the shipment was Central America.

The military entered the boat, approximately 15 meters long, and found two bodies onboard and two people who were in poor health.

The two rescued people were transported to another ship to receive medical attention.

Colombian authorities seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside an illegal submarine. (ARMADA DE COLOMBIA)

Officials said the rescued people and the deceased were taken to the city of Tumaco in the southwest of Colombia.

Authorities said there was an accident inside the semi-submersible vessel, which generated toxic gases from the fuel.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents prepare to dig behind home associated with a 2017 double homicide.
Police confirm dig on property at address related to 2017 murder and missing person
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’
Joshua Young, 27, has been arrested multiple times since a high profile case where he was...
Joshua Young, man acquitted of murder, accused of hitting officer’s vehicle with stolen car
LMPD searching for any suspects after teen killed in East End shooting
Alleged driver in Clark Memorial Bridge fatal crash identified

Latest News

Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were...
Suicide ruled in death of man who shot 3 LAPD officers
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
US says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black Sea
Texas authorities say two dogs were recently found abandoned on the side of the road.
Dogs found abandoned in hot crate on side of the road, authorities say
This April 24, 2008, file photo shows the former North American headquarters of Novo Nordisk,...
Novo Nordisk plans price cuts for several insulins