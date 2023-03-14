Blaze Pizza’s Louisville locations offering Pi Day promotion
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Blaze Pizza’s Louisville locations are celebrating Pi Day with offering a pizza promotion.
Customers can stop by the locations on Tuesday to buy any Blaze 11″ pizza with endless toppings for $3.14 when they download the Blaze App and join Blaze Rewards.
The three locations listed on the release:
- St. Matthews
- 4600 Shelbyville Road
- Pi Day Hours: 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Paddock Shops
- 4118 Summit Plaza Drive
- Pi Day Hours: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Middletown
- 13317 Shelbyville Road
- Pi Day Hours: 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
