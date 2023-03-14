Blaze Pizza’s Louisville locations offering Pi Day promotion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Blaze Pizza’s Louisville locations are celebrating Pi Day with offering a pizza promotion.

Customers can stop by the locations on Tuesday to buy any Blaze 11″ pizza with endless toppings for $3.14 when they download the Blaze App and join Blaze Rewards.

The three locations listed on the release:

St. Matthews 4600 Shelbyville Road Pi Day Hours: 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Paddock Shops 4118 Summit Plaza Drive Pi Day Hours: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Middletown 13317 Shelbyville Road Pi Day Hours: 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.



