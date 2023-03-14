Contact Troubleshooters
Cherokee Park Bridge #2 to undergo construction

This detour map was provided by Louisville Parks and Recreation & Olmsted Park Conservancy.
This detour map was provided by Louisville Parks and Recreation & Olmsted Park Conservancy. The detour begins Friday, March 17, 2023.(WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bridge #2 in Cherokee Park will be closed for about two months.

The bridge is located just south of the base of Cochran Hill Road, so pedestrians and vehicles will be detoured around the bridge construction site beginning on Friday, according to a release.

It will cost about $700,000 to get the project done. The construction is being funded through the Bridges Kentucky program, which is administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Currently, Bridge #2 is a single-span concrete deck bridge that has concrete rectangular balustrades. It’s the only non-Milan arch bridge in the park. However, that’s going to change when it gets a new bridge deck and rails. The balustrades and toe walls are also getting improved.

For the latest on what’s occurring at parks in Louisville, click or tap here.

