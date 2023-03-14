Cherokee Park Bridge #2 to undergo construction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bridge #2 in Cherokee Park will be closed for about two months.

The bridge is located just south of the base of Cochran Hill Road, so pedestrians and vehicles will be detoured around the bridge construction site beginning on Friday, according to a release.

It will cost about $700,000 to get the project done. The construction is being funded through the Bridges Kentucky program, which is administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Currently, Bridge #2 is a single-span concrete deck bridge that has concrete rectangular balustrades. It’s the only non-Milan arch bridge in the park. However, that’s going to change when it gets a new bridge deck and rails. The balustrades and toe walls are also getting improved.

