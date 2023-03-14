Churchill Downs will hold job fair for upcoming Kentucky Derby, Spring Meet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs will host a Derby-sized job fair this weekend ahead of the upcoming Kentucky Derby and Spring Meet.

The job fair will be held Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Positions include box office, cleaning, crowd management, food and beverage, gate staff, guest services, janitorial, mutuels and security.

Churchill Downs said positions are offered for Derby Week and the 48-day Spring Meet, which spans Saturday, April 29 through Monday, July 3.

Interested job applicants should park in the White Lot and enter through the Executive Gate and proceed to the Starting Gate Suites 5.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.