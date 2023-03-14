‘Couldn’t believe it’: Larue County man wins $77K jackpot on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - A Larue County man is living large after winning more than $70,000 from a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Jeffrey Beard, from Hodgenville, bought the ticket from Upton Quick Stop in Radcliff on Friday night, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

Beard originally went in to buy a drink before adding on a $5 Ultimate 7′s scratch-off ticket.

He told lottery officials he plays “every now and then” and was glad he bought the ticket on Friday.

Beard scratched off a matching number 18 on the first row and won the game’s top prize of $77,000.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Beard told lottery officials. “I thought it was just a dream.”

After leaving the store without saying a word, Beard downloaded the Kentucky Lottery app the following day to scan the ticket and make sure it was a winner.

On Monday, Kentucky Lottery said Beard presented his ticket at the Louisville headquarters, where he received a total of $55,055 after taxes.

Beard said he didn’t have current plans for the winnings and was going to deposit it into the bank.

The Upton Quick Stop store will receive $770 for selling the winning ticket.

