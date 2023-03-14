Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Couldn’t believe it’: Larue County man wins $77K jackpot on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off

Jeffrey Beard, from Hodgenville, bought the ticket from Upton Quick Stop in Radcliff on Friday...
Jeffrey Beard, from Hodgenville, bought the ticket from Upton Quick Stop in Radcliff on Friday night.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - A Larue County man is living large after winning more than $70,000 from a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Jeffrey Beard, from Hodgenville, bought the ticket from Upton Quick Stop in Radcliff on Friday night, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

Beard originally went in to buy a drink before adding on a $5 Ultimate 7′s scratch-off ticket.

He told lottery officials he plays “every now and then” and was glad he bought the ticket on Friday.

Beard scratched off a matching number 18 on the first row and won the game’s top prize of $77,000.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Beard told lottery officials. “I thought it was just a dream.”

After leaving the store without saying a word, Beard downloaded the Kentucky Lottery app the following day to scan the ticket and make sure it was a winner.

On Monday, Kentucky Lottery said Beard presented his ticket at the Louisville headquarters, where he received a total of $55,055 after taxes.

Beard said he didn’t have current plans for the winnings and was going to deposit it into the bank.

The Upton Quick Stop store will receive $770 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents prepare to dig behind home associated with a 2017 double homicide.
Police confirm dig on property at address related to 2017 murder and missing person
Joshua Young, 27, has been arrested multiple times since a high profile case where he was...
Joshua Young, man acquitted of murder, accused of hitting officer’s vehicle with stolen car
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’
Man flown to UofL Hospital after shooting in Hardin County
Alleged driver in Clark Memorial Bridge fatal crash identified

Latest News

Statewide tornado drill to be held Tuesday morning
Credit: Loretta Lynn's Facebook page
Loretta Lynn’s family mourns loss of her longtime assistant and friend
Sports betting
Sports betting bill passes Ky. House, advances to Senate
Blizzard of 93 News Packages
Looking back: Blizzard of 1993