Downtown Louisville I-64 off-ramp closure in place for crews to clear debris

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a ramp closure on Interstate 64 that drivers in Louisville should know about if they’re traveling downtown on Tuesday.

The I-64 off-ramp (Exit 5B) to Third Street and River Road will be closed from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Crews will clear debris and sweep the ramp, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

KYTC said drivers should take a different route during this time.

