FORECAST: Chilly sunshine at times this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Hard freeze for many with lows in the 20s

Warming trend returns Wednesday

Rain arrives Thursday Evening into Friday Morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mix of blue skies and clouds at times through the afternoon on Tuesday. The north wind will keep us chilly with highs in the 40s.

Skies remain clear Tuesday night as temperatures plummet into the 20s. With a hard freeze likely, it’s important to protect sensitive vegetation.

Wednesday will be sunny and much warmer. Highs climb back into the 50s by Wednesday afternoon.

Clouds increase Wednesday night ahead of our next system. Lows fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s beneath the cloudy skies.

We’ll warm into the 60s on Thursday before another front moves in Friday bringing rain and colder weather back into the region.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.