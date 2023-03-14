FORECAST: Hard freeze expected tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Some may drop briefly into the teens before sunrise Wednesday

Warmer weather builds in Wednesday and Thursday

Rain returns Thursday night with another round of colder weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies remain clear Tuesday night as temperatures plummet into the 20s. With a hard freeze likely, it’s important to protect sensitive vegetation.

Wednesday will be sunny and much warmer. Highs climb back into the 50s by Wednesday afternoon.

Clouds increase Wednesday night ahead of our next system. Lows fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s beneath the cloudy skies.

For Thursday, expect mostly cloudy and warmer temperatures. Showers look to develop later in the day for areas west of I-65.

Friday will be a chilly day with falling temperatures through the 40s, though mainly dry. Gusty winds at times will lead to cold wind chills in the upper 30s.

