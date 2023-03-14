FORECAST: Hard freeze Wednesday morning, but milder air isn’t far off

WEATHER HEADLINES

20s & teens early Wednesday morning, coldest since February 18th possible

Warmer weather builds in Wednesday and Thursday

Rain returns Thursday night with another round of colder weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re clear and calm tonight, setting the stage for the coldest temperatures we’ve seen since February 18th.

Expect 20s in most areas by Wednesday morning with some upper teens in more rural spots. Tomorrow will be sunny and much warmer.

Highs climb back into the 50s by Wednesday afternoon. Clouds increase Wednesday night ahead of our next system. Lows fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s beneath the cloudy skies.

For Thursday, expect mostly cloudy and warmer temperatures. Showers look to develop later in the day for areas west of I-65.

Friday will be a chilly day with falling temperatures through the 40s, though mainly dry. Gusty winds at times will lead to cold wind chills in the upper 30s.

The weekend looks cold with highs in the 30s and lower 40s and a very small flurry chance.

Warmer air builds back in next week as spring begins!

