Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Hard freeze Wednesday morning, but milder air isn’t far off

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, March 14, 2023
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 20s & teens early Wednesday morning, coldest since February 18th possible
  • Warmer weather builds in Wednesday and Thursday
  • Rain returns Thursday night with another round of colder weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re clear and calm tonight, setting the stage for the coldest temperatures we’ve seen since February 18th.

Expect 20s in most areas by Wednesday morning with some upper teens in more rural spots. Tomorrow will be sunny and much warmer.

Highs climb back into the 50s by Wednesday afternoon. Clouds increase Wednesday night ahead of our next system. Lows fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s beneath the cloudy skies.

For Thursday, expect mostly cloudy and warmer temperatures. Showers look to develop later in the day for areas west of I-65.

Friday will be a chilly day with falling temperatures through the 40s, though mainly dry. Gusty winds at times will lead to cold wind chills in the upper 30s.

The weekend looks cold with highs in the 30s and lower 40s and a very small flurry chance.

Warmer air builds back in next week as spring begins!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, March 14, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Most Read

Louisville officers search for suspect after teenager found shot to death
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’
Agents prepare to dig behind home associated with a 2017 double homicide.
Police confirm dig on property at address related to 2017 murder and missing person
LMPD: Shots fired on Saratoga Woods Drive after Jeep SUV stolen
A yellow plume of smoke released into the air within the New Albany Industrial Park in southern...
Officials give all-clear after ‘chemical release’ at New Albany plant

Latest News

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, March 14, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, March 14, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 3/14
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 3/13
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 3/12