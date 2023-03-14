Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

General Assembly passes bill to ban ‘gray machines’

"Skill games" in a convenience store. (File image)
"Skill games" in a convenience store. (File image)(WAVE)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The General Assembly has sent a bill banning “gray machines” to Governor Andy Beshear’s desk.

The Senate cast the final vote for House Bill 594 Tuesday afternoon, and it passed 29 to 6.

Gray machines are similar to slot machines. Supporters of the machines say they’re different from slot machines because they require the player to do more than push a button.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents prepare to dig behind home associated with a 2017 double homicide.
Police confirm dig on property at address related to 2017 murder and missing person
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’
Joshua Young, 27, has been arrested multiple times since a high profile case where he was...
Joshua Young, man acquitted of murder, accused of hitting officer’s vehicle with stolen car
LMPD searching for any suspects after teen killed in East End shooting
Alleged driver in Clark Memorial Bridge fatal crash identified

Latest News

Officials are investigating a chemical release that happened at a New Albany chemical plant on...
Officials give all-clear after ‘chemical release’ at New Albany plant
A group of seniors at Iroquois High School earned more than $2 million for college scholarships...
JCPS seniors collect more than $2 million in scholarship offers
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio
Proposed bill would split JCPS into multiple school districts
Churchill Downs Racetrack will host a Derby-sized job fair on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m....
Churchill Downs will hold job fair for upcoming Kentucky Derby, Spring Meet
Medical marijuana
Key vote advances medical marijuana in Kentucky