JCPS seniors collect more than $2 million in scholarship offers

A group of seniors at Iroquois High School earned more than $2 million for college scholarships...
A group of seniors at Iroquois High School earned more than $2 million for college scholarships as part of the high school’s “Aspire Higher” program.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of seniors at Iroquois High School earned more than $2 million for college scholarships as part of the high school’s “Aspire Higher” program.

The program helps students from underserved populations and first-generation college students improve their scholarship applications and interviews.

It is modeled after a similar program created within Fern Creek High School that has also generated millions in scholarships for seniors within that school.

“It’s just so much joy, and I’m blessed to have many people rooting for me here at Iroquois High School,” senior Nyree Enner said.

Students said the program’s guidance helped not only to apply for college but prepare them for what comes after high school.

“They really gave me a sense of reliability,” senior Wahida Finley said. “They made me rely on them for a little while and then tell me not to rely too much on others. Because one day, you’re going to have to do everything yourself.”

The school said 13 students were within the program this year.

