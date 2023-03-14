Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky Senate panel passes controversial ‘Do No Harm Act’

They’re now calling it the “Do No Harm Act”, but LGBTQ advocates say that’s exactly what it will do.
By Jeremy Tombs and Samantha Valentino
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A very different version of House Bill 470 came before a Senate committee Tuesday morning.

The original focus was fixated on gender-affirming care for transgender children. Now, it’s been broadened to include language from Senate Bill 150 on the use of pronouns, as well as language about banning lessons on gender and sexuality and setting school bathroom policies.

They’re now calling it the “Do No Harm Act”, but LGBTQ advocates say that’s exactly what it will do.

Former state representative Jerry Miller came back to Frankfort to testify Tuesday. He says this bill would directly affect his seven-year-old trans grandchild.

“HB 470 will not quote ‘do no harm,’ quite the opposite. This bill condemns vulnerable children to an even more difficult life than they’ve already been born into,” Miller said.

Senator Karen Berg, D-Louisville, also shared a story of her late trans son, indicating he was trans as early as two years old.

Medical professionals and lobbyists came to testify on both sides, with bill sponsor Rep. Jennifer Decker, R-Waddy, calling on multiple people who say the gender-affirming care they received has caused them irreversible harm.

In the end, House Bill 470 passed by a 6-3 vote.

However, Senate Republicans largely said they were troubled by the bill or even didn’t like it but, when it came down to it, they all voted yes, except for Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield.

“Part of the thing that disturbs me most about this is children should wait until they’re 18 years of age before they have surgery for this. So, there are pros and cons either way, but my vote is no because I think the decision needs to rest with the parent,” said Sen. Meredith.

“There are no absolutes in this issue. The science, the data’s just simply not there. We all want to do what’s best for our kids and I don’t think, I don’t think there’s any question about that,” said Sen. Danny Carroll.

Some of those Senate Republicans also said they want and expect amendments to be made, or they will vote no on the full floor. If changes are to come, they’ll need to be made quickly, with the veto recess starting on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents prepare to dig behind home associated with a 2017 double homicide.
Police confirm dig on property at address related to 2017 murder and missing person
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’
Joshua Young, 27, has been arrested multiple times since a high profile case where he was...
Joshua Young, man acquitted of murder, accused of hitting officer’s vehicle with stolen car
LMPD searching for any suspects after teen killed in East End shooting
Alleged driver in Clark Memorial Bridge fatal crash identified

Latest News

Officials are investigating a chemical release that happened at a New Albany chemical plant on...
Officials give all-clear after ‘chemical release’ at New Albany plant
A group of seniors at Iroquois High School earned more than $2 million for college scholarships...
JCPS seniors collect more than $2 million in scholarship offers
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio
Proposed bill would split JCPS into multiple school districts
Churchill Downs Racetrack will host a Derby-sized job fair on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m....
Churchill Downs will hold job fair for upcoming Kentucky Derby, Spring Meet
Medical marijuana
Key vote advances medical marijuana in Kentucky