Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD searching for any suspects after teen killed in East End shooting

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No arrests have been made after a teenager died from an overnight shooting in Louisville’s East End.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Tuesday at about 1:45 a.m. to the 11,400 block of Tazwell Drive. When they got there, they found a teenage boy with gunshot wounds. The officers called Louisville Metro EMS and the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities were canvassing the area just before the Oldham County line.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is currently investigating and encourage anyone with information to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents prepare to dig behind home associated with a 2017 double homicide.
Police confirm dig on property at address related to 2017 murder and missing person
Joshua Young, 27, has been arrested multiple times since a high profile case where he was...
Joshua Young, man acquitted of murder, accused of hitting officer’s vehicle with stolen car
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’
Man flown to UofL Hospital after shooting in Hardin County
Alleged driver in Clark Memorial Bridge fatal crash identified

Latest News

FORECAST: Morning snow showers give way to afternoon sun
Omari Cryer, 25
Family still looking for answers nearly 1 year after Omari Cryer was shot, killed by US Marshal
W-R Castle Fire and Rescue attempting to save the Lawrence County Emergency Management Director
First responders save first responder trying to save dog stuck on cliff
Norman Smith shows the tree from the Iroquois Golf Course that fell into his yard
Couple living next to Iroquois Golf Course want Metro to remove fallen tree