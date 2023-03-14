LMPD searching for any suspects after teen killed in East End shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No arrests have been made after a teenager died from an overnight shooting in Louisville’s East End.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Tuesday at about 1:45 a.m. to the 11,400 block of Tazwell Drive. When they got there, they found a teenage boy with gunshot wounds. The officers called Louisville Metro EMS and the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities were canvassing the area just before the Oldham County line.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is currently investigating and encourage anyone with information to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

