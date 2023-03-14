Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville officers search for suspect after teenager found shot to death

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Marresa Burke
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No arrests have been made after a teenager died from an overnight shooting in Louisville’s East End.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Tuesday around 1:45 a.m. to the 11400 block of Tazwell Drive.

Officers arrived and found a teenage boy dead with gunshot wounds.

A nearby resident couldn’t believe what they heard.

“I heard gunshots, about three shots,” the resident said. “Then I heard about four or five more loud shots got closer.”

Police tape scattered throughout multiple apartment complexes shows the magnitude of the scene.

People living in the area say the shooting happened at the Heathmoore apartments.

”This is a pretty decent neighborhood around here,” the resident said. “It’s no gun shooting around here. Very Safe. I was really shocked to hear that last night.”

The identity of the teenager has not been released. LMPD is searching for suspects.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is currently investigating and encourages anyone with information to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

