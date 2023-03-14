Mayor’s Night Out events being held for Louisville residents to discuss city services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg is hosting his first ever Mayor’s Night Out event this week.

Louisville residents can attend and meet Metro Government leaders and department heads. Questions can be asked and comments or suggestions can be made in regards to improving city services, according to a release.

The first Mayor’s Night Out will be on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Northeast Family YMCA, which is located at 9400 Mill Brook Road in Lyndon.

This is a free event that’s open to the public. Everyone who attends are required to sign in giving their name, address, email and phone number.

Upcoming dates and locations are below:

May 18 - South Louisville Community Center at 2911 Taylor Boulevard

June 27 - Louisville Central Community Center at 1300 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard

Sept. 12 - Jefferson County Government Center at 7201 Outer Loop #129

In attendance of the March Mayor’s Night Out event are the following:

Office for Immigrant Affairs

Office for Women

Office of Equity

Office of Sustainability

Human Relations Commission

Metro Animal Services

Office for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods

Revenue Commission

Office of Management & Budget

Office of Housing and Community Development

Parks & Recreation

Public Works

Public Health & Wellness

Resilience & Community Services

Air Pollution Control District

Louisville Fire Department

Emergency Services & EMS

Mayor’s Office for Special Events

Louisville Water Company

Louisville Free Public Library

Louisville Zoo

KentuckianaWorks

LG&E

MSD

As well as members of Metro Council & Kentucky State Representatives

