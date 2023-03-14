Mayor’s Night Out events being held for Louisville residents to discuss city services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg is hosting his first ever Mayor’s Night Out event this week.
Louisville residents can attend and meet Metro Government leaders and department heads. Questions can be asked and comments or suggestions can be made in regards to improving city services, according to a release.
The first Mayor’s Night Out will be on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Northeast Family YMCA, which is located at 9400 Mill Brook Road in Lyndon.
This is a free event that’s open to the public. Everyone who attends are required to sign in giving their name, address, email and phone number.
Upcoming dates and locations are below:
- May 18 - South Louisville Community Center at 2911 Taylor Boulevard
- June 27 - Louisville Central Community Center at 1300 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard
- Sept. 12 - Jefferson County Government Center at 7201 Outer Loop #129
In attendance of the March Mayor’s Night Out event are the following:
- Office for Immigrant Affairs
- Office for Women
- Office of Equity
- Office of Sustainability
- Human Relations Commission
- Metro Animal Services
- Office for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods
- Revenue Commission
- Office of Management & Budget
- Office of Housing and Community Development
- Parks & Recreation
- Public Works
- Public Health & Wellness
- Resilience & Community Services
- Air Pollution Control District
- Louisville Fire Department
- Emergency Services & EMS
- Mayor’s Office for Special Events
- Louisville Water Company
- Louisville Free Public Library
- Louisville Zoo
- KentuckianaWorks
- LG&E
- MSD
- As well as members of Metro Council & Kentucky State Representatives
For more information from Metro Government, click or tap here.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.