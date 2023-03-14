Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mayor’s Night Out events being held for Louisville residents to discuss city services

(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg is hosting his first ever Mayor’s Night Out event this week.

Louisville residents can attend and meet Metro Government leaders and department heads. Questions can be asked and comments or suggestions can be made in regards to improving city services, according to a release.

The first Mayor’s Night Out will be on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Northeast Family YMCA, which is located at 9400 Mill Brook Road in Lyndon.

This is a free event that’s open to the public. Everyone who attends are required to sign in giving their name, address, email and phone number.

Upcoming dates and locations are below:

  • May 18 - South Louisville Community Center at 2911 Taylor Boulevard
  • June 27 - Louisville Central Community Center at 1300 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard
  • Sept. 12 - Jefferson County Government Center at 7201 Outer Loop #129

In attendance of the March Mayor’s Night Out event are the following:

  • Office for Immigrant Affairs
  • Office for Women
  • Office of Equity
  • Office of Sustainability
  • Human Relations Commission
  • Metro Animal Services
  • Office for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods
  • Revenue Commission
  • Office of Management & Budget
  • Office of Housing and Community Development
  • Parks & Recreation
  • Public Works
  • Public Health & Wellness
  • Resilience & Community Services
  • Air Pollution Control District
  • Louisville Fire Department
  • Emergency Services & EMS
  • Mayor’s Office for Special Events
  • Louisville Water Company
  • Louisville Free Public Library
  • Louisville Zoo
  • KentuckianaWorks
  • LG&E
  • MSD
  • As well as members of Metro Council & Kentucky State Representatives

For more information from Metro Government, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents prepare to dig behind home associated with a 2017 double homicide.
Police confirm dig on property at address related to 2017 murder and missing person
Joshua Young, 27, has been arrested multiple times since a high profile case where he was...
Joshua Young, man acquitted of murder, accused of hitting officer’s vehicle with stolen car
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’
Alleged driver in Clark Memorial Bridge fatal crash identified
Man flown to UofL Hospital after shooting in Hardin County

Latest News

A yellow plume of smoke released into the air within the New Albany Industrial Park in southern...
Officials work to clear ‘chemical release’ at New Albany plant
LMPD: Shots fired on Saratoga Woods Drive after Jeep SUV stolen
The G.O.A.T. (fig spread, goat cheese, hot honey, Dan-O’s Spicy) - Brian Capps, Louisville
Vote for the 2023 Derby Burger champion
Downtown Louisville I-64 off-ramp closure in place for crews to clear debris