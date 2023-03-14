Contact Troubleshooters
Officials work to clear ‘chemical release’ at New Albany plant

Officials advised for New Albany residents near the Indiana University Southeast campus to...
Officials advised for New Albany residents near the Indiana University Southeast campus to shelter in place after a chemical release was reported at a nearby plant.(Indiana Department of Transportation)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - New Albany officials are working to clean up a chemical release that happened at a plant near Indiana University Southeast on Tuesday morning.

IU Southeast posted an update at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, stating New Albany Fire issued a shelter-in-place and advised students on campus to remain inside for a chemical leak that happened off campus.

The shelter in place was lifted around 11:40 a.m.

“Continue to avoid area south of campus as local authorities work to clean up the chemical release,” officials with IU Southeast tweeted.

Indiana Department of Transportation also confirmed a hazard on the roadway of I-265 westbound between I-65 and I-64 before 11 a.m.

The road has since been cleared, according to INDOT.

This is a developing story.

