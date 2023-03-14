Officials work to clear ‘chemical release’ at New Albany plant

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - New Albany officials are working to clean up a chemical release that happened at a plant near Indiana University Southeast on Tuesday morning.

IU Southeast posted an update at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, stating New Albany Fire issued a shelter-in-place and advised students on campus to remain inside for a chemical leak that happened off campus.

The shelter in place was lifted around 11:40 a.m.

“Continue to avoid area south of campus as local authorities work to clean up the chemical release,” officials with IU Southeast tweeted.

Indiana Department of Transportation also confirmed a hazard on the roadway of I-265 westbound between I-65 and I-64 before 11 a.m.

The road has since been cleared, according to INDOT.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.