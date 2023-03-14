Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Oldham County YMCA ‘back to business’ after being damaged in fire

Oldham County Family YMCA
Oldham County Family YMCA(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKNER, Ky. (WAVE) - After being closed for multiple weeks due to a fire, the Oldham County Family YMCA announced they have reopened on Tuesday.

The YMCA location at 20 Quality Place said the kid’s club, lower wellness, lobby, pool and half of the locker rooms are back open after the fire on Feb. 23 that damaged the back of the building.

Staff celebrated the announcement on TikTok with a nod to Tom Cruise’s 1983 film Risky Business.

(Story continues below)

On Feb. 23 around 6:30 p.m., multiple crews were called to a fire at the building. YMCA said the back of the building and a chicken coop was severely damaged.

Eight chickens, which were used in educational programs for children, died in the fire. YMCA said no staff or guests were injured.

The YMCA said announced they would remain closed to clean and restore the facility.

As of Tuesday, the YMCA said group exercise would be taking place in the indoor arena.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents prepare to dig behind home associated with a 2017 double homicide.
Police confirm dig on property at address related to 2017 murder and missing person
Joshua Young, 27, has been arrested multiple times since a high profile case where he was...
Joshua Young, man acquitted of murder, accused of hitting officer’s vehicle with stolen car
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’
Man flown to UofL Hospital after shooting in Hardin County
Alleged driver in Clark Memorial Bridge fatal crash identified

Latest News

Blaze Pizza’s Louisville locations offering Pi Day promotion
LMPD searching for any suspects after teen killed in East End shooting
Omari Cryer, 25
Family still looking for answers nearly 1 year after Omari Cryer was shot, killed by US Marshal
Norman Smith shows the tree from the Iroquois Golf Course that fell into his yard
Couple living next to Iroquois Golf Course want Metro to remove fallen tree