Oldham County YMCA ‘back to business’ after being damaged in fire

BUCKNER, Ky. (WAVE) - After being closed for multiple weeks due to a fire, the Oldham County Family YMCA announced they have reopened on Tuesday.

The YMCA location at 20 Quality Place said the kid’s club, lower wellness, lobby, pool and half of the locker rooms are back open after the fire on Feb. 23 that damaged the back of the building.

Staff celebrated the announcement on TikTok with a nod to Tom Cruise’s 1983 film Risky Business.

(Story continues below)

On Feb. 23 around 6:30 p.m., multiple crews were called to a fire at the building. YMCA said the back of the building and a chicken coop was severely damaged.

Eight chickens, which were used in educational programs for children, died in the fire. YMCA said no staff or guests were injured.

The YMCA said announced they would remain closed to clean and restore the facility.

As of Tuesday, the YMCA said group exercise would be taking place in the indoor arena.

