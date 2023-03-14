Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Proposed bill would split JCPS into multiple school districts

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Senate Bill 156 passed unanimously through the Kentucky House Education Committee Monday.

It would create a statewide reading research center to improve the reading levels of Kentucky Students. However, it was back in front of lawmakers Tuesday, with a twist.

A proposed amendment late during session Monday added an audit of Jefferson County Public Schools, the largest district in the state.

The audit would look for areas of weakness and areas of improvement. Also, the new amendment would suggest looking into splitting JCPS into smaller districts.

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio pleaded with lawmakers Tuesday morning.

”What will happen is [an] extreme poverty district any way you slice it,” Pollio said of the potential split. “And that is a major problem. Give us the chance to execute our plan. We have a plan, we’re implementing it. We’re executing it.”

Pollio said the district has been audited several times in recent years. A new audit wouldn’t find anything new. The only difference would be, this time, the district would have to pay for it.

Proponents of the newly adapted bill said they want a clear view of the district most responsible for the state’s budget.

”A key component of that for the state is JCPS,” Sen. Stephen West, representing the group of lawmakers behind the change, said. “That’s a large portion of our [test] scores, and we have a responsibility to make sure every child in JCPS is getting a high-quality education.”

The bill didn’t pass, as amended, through the committee Tuesday. The largely partisan vote resulted in yes votes only from Republican candidates outside of Louisville. Though, it wasn’t totally partisan.

”To me, it’s a waste of money a waste of time,” Republican Representative Scott Lewis said, “And here we are, last hour, and we get something like this attached to a really good bill... That’s how things operate here, but it’s not right.”

The entity responsible for the called-upon audit would be the State Auditor’s office.

Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon is currently a republican candidate for governor.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents prepare to dig behind home associated with a 2017 double homicide.
Police confirm dig on property at address related to 2017 murder and missing person
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’
Joshua Young, 27, has been arrested multiple times since a high profile case where he was...
Joshua Young, man acquitted of murder, accused of hitting officer’s vehicle with stolen car
LMPD searching for any suspects after teen killed in East End shooting
Alleged driver in Clark Memorial Bridge fatal crash identified

Latest News

A group of seniors at Iroquois High School earned more than $2 million for college scholarships...
JCPS seniors collect more than $2 million in scholarship offers
Churchill Downs Racetrack will host a Derby-sized job fair on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m....
Churchill Downs will hold job fair for upcoming Kentucky Derby, Spring Meet
Medical marijuana
Key vote advances medical marijuana in Kentucky
"Skill games" in a convenience store. (File image)
General Assembly passes bill to ban ‘gray machines’