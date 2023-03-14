Contact Troubleshooters
Reports: UofL forward Sydney Curry fourth player to enter transfer portal

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another player is looking to transfer out of the University of Louisville basketball program, according to reports.

Senior forward Sydney Curry said he is planning to enter the transfer portal, according to Joe Tipton of On3Sports.

Curry is the fourth player to announce intent to transfer after the end of Louisville’s season last Tuesday night in the first round of the ACC tournament.

While Curry is a senior player, he has an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA due to the pandemic’s effect on the 2020-21 season.

Curry averaged 4.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in his senior year, scoring in double figures six times this season.

Forwards Kamari Lands and Devin Ree and guard Fabio Basili announced their intent to transfer on Friday.

8 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs announces Derby favorite, upcoming job fair
