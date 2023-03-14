SnowTALK! Weather Blog 3/14
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -
Some snow showers this morning did cause a few travel issues to the east of the Metro but most were just facing some flurries.
Many areas have some sunshine now, but there is a chance the clouds to the east could expand around midday before finally fading away this afternoon.
It will be a chilly day with a hard freeze still expected tonight with widespread 20s.
Some changes are coming regarding the next front that will arrive late Thursday into Friday.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.