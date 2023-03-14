Contact Troubleshooters
Statewide tornado drill to be held Tuesday morning

(WKYT)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In part of Indiana’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week (March 12-18), there will be a statewide tornado drill Tuesday morning.

State officials say at 10:15 a.m., the drill will begin. They say this is an opportunity to test statewide communication systems ahead of the spring severe weather season in spring and summer.

The drill also allows people to ensure they have ways of receiving important weather information in the event of a tornado.

Officials say the drill is to urge people to make and act on emergency weather safety plans, whether at work, school, or home.

State officials want to remind people the safest place to be in severe weather is the lowest level of a building, home, or basement with no windows. They say if you have no basement in your home, to find the most interior room, like a closet.

They also remind people that during a severe storm, never walk nor drive into flood waters, and to turn around if water is covering the road.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

