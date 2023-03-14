Vote for the 2023 Derby Burger champion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Derby Festival fans can now vote for their favorite burger to be crowned as the “Derby Burger” champion.

Dozens of recipes were submitted to this year’s Derby Burger Challenge, and now competition has been narrowed down to the top 8 recipes, according to a release.

Now, fans have a chance to narrow the selection down to the final four burgers that will move on to the 2023 Derby Burger Challenge Cook-off.

The finalists can be seen below:

The Bacon Smoked Gouda Backstretch Burger (Gouda, Hickory Bacon, BBQ Sauce) - Joshua Pitvorec, Louisville

The G.O.A.T. (fig spread, goat cheese, hot honey, Dan-O’s Spicy) - Brian Capps, Louisville

Hometown Hot Brown Burger (thick-sliced bacon, cheese gravy, tomatoes, Dan-O’s Spicy) - Lisa Smith, Louisville

80/20 Gourmet Lavender Burger (lavender oil, bourbon, bacon, mushrooms, onions, white cheddar, Dan-O’s Original) - Ira Mowman Louisville

The Texan (Texas toast, bacon, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, pickles) - Chris Smith, Bloomfield, KY

Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger w/ Spicy Sauce (American cheese, bacon, onion, bourbon, brown sugar, maple syrup, red wine vinegar, chili powder, hot sauce, Dan-O’s Spicy)- Daniel Dunn, Union, KY

Hall’s Beer Cheese Banana Pepper Burger (Hall’s Beer Cheese, fried banana pepper rings, Dan-O’s original, lettuce, tomato, onion) - Karl Crase, Winchester, KY

Maw’s Chili Slaw Burger (Panko breadcrumbs, Worcestershire sauce, chili w/ beans, slaw mix, poppy seeds, fried onions) - Melissa Thompson, Brandenburg, KY

Fans can vote from now through March 17 at the Kentucky Derby Festival website.

The final cook-off is scheduled to take place on March 28, KDF said.

The winning burger will be featured at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville during the Kentucky Derby Festival and inside Kroger stores.

In addition, the winning chef will receive a 2023 Official Derby Festival Poster, two VIP tickets to Thunder over Louisville and VIP tickets to Republic Bank BourbonVille, a $100 gift certificate to Kroger, a grilling prize package from the Kentucky Beef Council and a year’s supply of Dan-O’s seasoning.

