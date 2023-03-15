Contact Troubleshooters
16-year-old shot and killed in east Louisville identified by officials

A teenager was shot and killed in Louisville's East End on March 14, 2023.
A teenager was shot and killed in Louisville's East End on March 14, 2023.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 16-year-old male who was shot and killed in east Louisville early Tuesday morning.

Antavious Roberts died from injuries sustained in Tuesday’s shooting in the 11000 block of Tazwell Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Roberts’ manner of death was ruled as a homicide.

Louisville Metro police responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. and found a teenager, later identified as Roberts, dead from multiple gunshots.

Police said they are searching for suspects in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

