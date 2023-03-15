9 students ‘permanently dismissed’ from Saint Xavier High School for THC, weapon found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nine students have been permanently dismissed from Saint Xavier High School for violations of their code of conduct and rules, according to officials with the school.

Through an internal investigation, school officials identified distributors of THC, a compound produced by marijuana plants, within the student population. Because of this, nine students have been permanently dismissed.

During the investigation, a weapon was found in one of the dismissed student’s cars that was parked off campus.

School officials said they immediately contacted and are fully cooperating with local law enforcement to address the issue and ensure the safety of their students.

No faculty or staff were involved in the incident, according to the release.

“We take very seriously our policy against drugs, alcohol and weapons on campus,” Vice President for Advancement Michael J. Little said. “We will always enforce that policy vigorously and we encourage parents to talk openly with their sons about why adherence to this policy is so important.”

