All lanes closed at Brownsboro Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a traffic alert drivers in Louisville should know about before heading to work.

All lanes as well as the left and right shoulder are closed on Brownsboro Road at the I-264 West Ramp to US-42. Smoke is coming from one of the cars involved in a crash.

Louisville Metro police officers and St. Matthews first responders are at the scene near The Fresh Market.

There is no word if anyone has died or is hurt from the crash, but the Kentucky State Police is at the scene of the crash and will provide an update shortly.

The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed the road will be closed for a while.

WAVE News sent a crew to the crash scene.

