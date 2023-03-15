Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘America’s Got Talent’ winner, magician Dustin Tavella performing in New Albany

Dustin Tavella
Dustin Tavella(NBC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The winner of season 16 of NBC’s talent competition show “America’s Got Talent,” Dustin Tavella, will be performing magic live in downtown New Albany this March.

J&B Magic Shop and Theater, located at 610 East Spring Street, will be hosting Tavella the weekend of March 24 with a meet-and-greet event and two magic shows.

The free meet-and-greet with Tavella is from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., where guests can meet the magician and learn how to perform various magic tricks.

On March 25, Tavella will be performing in the magic shop’s theater at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $100.

Tavella began performing magic professionally in 2018, and following his win on “AGT,” he began headlining within the “America’s Got Talent Live” show in Las Vegas and performing in his own show titled “Here Come’s Trouble.”

For more information on J&B Magic Shop and Theater and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville officers search for suspect after teenager found shot to death
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’
(TRIMARC)
UPDATE: Brownsboro Road crash lanes reopen, female juvenile apprehended
Agents prepare to dig behind home associated with a 2017 double homicide.
Police confirm dig on property at address related to 2017 murder and missing person
LMPD: Shots fired on Saratoga Woods Drive after Jeep SUV stolen

Latest News

St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year, and local archdioceses are allowing Catholics to...
Catholics in Louisville, southern Indiana can eat corned beef for St. Patrick’s Day
The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory announced it has completed its first gallery renovation...
Louisville Slugger Museum completes renovated museum experience
Foo Fighters will be performing at this year's Louder than Life on Sept. 21.
Louder Than Life releases 2023 lineup; Headliners include Foo Fighters, Green Day, Weezer
A teenager was shot and killed in Louisville's East End on March 14, 2023.
16-year-old shot and killed in east Louisville identified by officials