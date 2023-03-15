‘America’s Got Talent’ winner, magician Dustin Tavella performing in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The winner of season 16 of NBC’s talent competition show “America’s Got Talent,” Dustin Tavella, will be performing magic live in downtown New Albany this March.

J&B Magic Shop and Theater, located at 610 East Spring Street, will be hosting Tavella the weekend of March 24 with a meet-and-greet event and two magic shows.

The free meet-and-greet with Tavella is from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., where guests can meet the magician and learn how to perform various magic tricks.

On March 25, Tavella will be performing in the magic shop’s theater at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $100.

Tavella began performing magic professionally in 2018, and following his win on “AGT,” he began headlining within the “America’s Got Talent Live” show in Las Vegas and performing in his own show titled “Here Come’s Trouble.”

For more information on J&B Magic Shop and Theater and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

