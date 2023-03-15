Christian Academy High School students bake cookies to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High School seniors is Christian Academy’s Culinary Class created some beautiful cookies to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.

World Down Syndrome Day is on Tuesday, March 21.

The cookies will be shared on Tuesday with their classmates and teachers when the entire school celebrates the day.

Over a dozen students in the club took place in the effort making the sweet treats.

The school also said that some of the batches of cookies will be gluten-free so all students will be able to enjoy.

