Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Christian Academy High School students bake cookies to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

(MGN Images via Pexels)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High School seniors is Christian Academy’s Culinary Class created some beautiful cookies to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day.

World Down Syndrome Day is on Tuesday, March 21.

The cookies will be shared on Tuesday with their classmates and teachers when the entire school celebrates the day.

Over a dozen students in the club took place in the effort making the sweet treats.

The school also said that some of the batches of cookies will be gluten-free so all students will be able to enjoy.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville officers search for suspect after teenager found shot to death
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’
(TRIMARC)
UPDATE: Brownsboro Road crash lanes reopen, female juvenile apprehended
Agents prepare to dig behind home associated with a 2017 double homicide.
Police confirm dig on property at address related to 2017 murder and missing person
LMPD: Shots fired on Saratoga Woods Drive after Jeep SUV stolen

Latest News

Dustin Tavella
‘America’s Got Talent’ winner, magician Dustin Tavella performing in New Albany
St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year, and local archdioceses are allowing Catholics to...
Catholics in Louisville, southern Indiana can eat corned beef for St. Patrick’s Day
There are five premieres and the return of a favorite.
PNC Broadway in Louisville announces new season details on WAVE News Sunrise
There are five premieres and the return of a favorite.
PNC Broadway in Louisville announces new season details on WAVE News Sunrise