Female juvenile apprehended following multi-county pursuit ending in Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police confirmed a female juvenile has been apprehended after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle through multiple counties before crashing in Louisville.

KSP Post 5 received information from Kenton County dispatch on Wednesday at about 3:29 a.m. in reference to a vehicle reportedly stolen at gunpoint.

Police advised that the vehicle was tracked to a location in Carrollton. They also confirmed that a white SUV left the area with the stolen vehicle.

A trooper was dispatched and notified Carroll County dispatch.

A Carroll County deputy found the vehicle, and a Carrollton police officer also responded to the location to assist with activated emergency equipment.

During this time, a silver BMW failed to yield and sped away, according to the release.

The vehicle entered Interstate 71 traveling south and a KSP trooper found the fleeing vehicle near the 34 mile marker.

The trooper activated his emergency equipment and tried to stop the vehicle for speeding and no registration.

However, the silver BMW failed again to yield and continued to flee from authorities.

KSP Post 4 entered on Interstate 71 and the BMW continued traveling until striking a vehicle in the side while sitting at a red stop light near the intersection of Interstate 264 and US 42.

The BMW then lost control and struck another vehicle.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a vehicle more destroyed than that vehicle was, and it looked burned out,” neighbor Rowe Harper said.

The driver of the BMW was apprehended and identified as a Louisville resident who is a female minor.

The drivers of the vehicles were transported to be treated.

”It was just kind of crazy to see all of that on the ground,” nearby veterinary technician of Brownsboro Animal Clinic Kimberly Walker said. “Like, it was a lot. Especially the tire in the road. I guess it had to be a pretty bad wreck for the tire to come off in the road and all that debris to be in the road. Our clients were late this morning. Because they had to, you know, they were blocked off from the road.”

KSP Post 5 is investigating the pursuit and KSP Post 4 is investigating collision.

