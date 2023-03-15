Contact Troubleshooters
Fire causes extensive damage to home in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood

Louisville Fire crews were called to the 3700 block of Center Street around 7:45 a.m. on reports of a fire in the area.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has been displaced from their home after a large house fire in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Louisville Fire crews were called to the 3700 block of Center Street around 7:45 a.m. on reports of a fire in the area, according to Major Bobby Cooper.

Crews were on scene within three minutes and 30 firefighters responded. Cooper said the fire was under control around 8:01 a.m.

The home had been extensively damaged in the fire, according to Cooper, and one person living within the home has been displaced.

No injuries were reported.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

