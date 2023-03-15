FORECAST: Frosty morning before mid-week warm up

WEATHER HEADLINES

Hard freeze with this morning’s temperatures in the 20s

Warmer Thursday before rain arrives

Chilly weekend behind Friday’s front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant sunshine is in Wednesday’s forecast. Highs climb back into the 50s this afternoon. Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next system. Temperatures slide into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight. Thursday will be cloudy and warmer ahead of an incoming cold front. While the morning looks dry, rain moves into the region by the late afternoon and early evening. Rounds of rain continue to track through the region Thursday night. Temperatures fall into the 50s Thursday night.

Rain moves out Friday morning before temperatures fall in the upper 30s and low 40s by the afternoon. The weekend will be chilly with highs in the 30s for most and overnight lows in the teens and low 20s.

