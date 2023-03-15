Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: One more dry night before rain arrives

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cloudy, but warmer Thursday with highs around 60 degrees
  • Rain will be most widespread Thursday night through Friday morning
  • Falling temperatures Friday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase Wednesday night which will limit the temperature drop and any frost formation. However, it will still be another cold night!

Cloudy skies will rule Thursday with much of the day dry until we get toward mid-afternoon. At that point, a few light showers will push into areas north of I-64 with dry weather holding on longer across the south.

Rain is likely as we move through Thursday night into early Friday. Temperatures will not move much at all with most areas remaining in the 50s.

Windy setup for Friday with rain early in the day with crashing temperatures expected at 10 a.m., which will send temperatures down into the 40s for much of the afternoon period.

The chilly air will stay with us over the weekend with another hard freeze likely.

Spring begins Monday at 5:24 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Most Read

Louisville officers search for suspect after teenager found shot to death
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’
(TRIMARC)
UPDATE: Brownsboro Road crash lanes reopen, female juvenile apprehended
Agents prepare to dig behind home associated with a 2017 double homicide.
Police confirm dig on property at address related to 2017 murder and missing person
LMPD: Shots fired on Saratoga Woods Drive after Jeep SUV stolen

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, March 15, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 3/15
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, March 14, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, March 14, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 3/14