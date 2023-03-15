FORECAST: One more dry night before rain arrives

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cloudy, but warmer Thursday with highs around 60 degrees

Rain will be most widespread Thursday night through Friday morning

Falling temperatures Friday afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase Wednesday night which will limit the temperature drop and any frost formation. However, it will still be another cold night!

Cloudy skies will rule Thursday with much of the day dry until we get toward mid-afternoon. At that point, a few light showers will push into areas north of I-64 with dry weather holding on longer across the south.

Rain is likely as we move through Thursday night into early Friday. Temperatures will not move much at all with most areas remaining in the 50s.

Windy setup for Friday with rain early in the day with crashing temperatures expected at 10 a.m., which will send temperatures down into the 40s for much of the afternoon period.

The chilly air will stay with us over the weekend with another hard freeze likely.

Spring begins Monday at 5:24 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.